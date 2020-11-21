Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Grid Dynamics worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 44.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,709 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 419,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 106.1% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 343,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 176,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $615,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

GDYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of GDYN opened at $9.53 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.