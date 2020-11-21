Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,800 shares of Greencity Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $58,580.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:GRCYU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. Greencity Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greencity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greencity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greencity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $398,000.

Greencity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

