Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gray Television stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.50. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

