Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Gray Television stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.50. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.
Gray Television Company Profile
