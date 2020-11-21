Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gray Television stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.50. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

