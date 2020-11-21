Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of GROUF opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

