GoldMint (MNTP) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $363,769.22 and $816.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00397219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027922 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.02788484 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.