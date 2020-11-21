Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Strong Earnings

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 392,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 334,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%.

GOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $586.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

