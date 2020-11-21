Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381,574 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Gold Resource by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

