Golar LNG Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,503 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,197% compared to the average daily volume of 193 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Golar LNG by 231.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 63,208 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $9.49 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

