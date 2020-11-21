GoHelpFund 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,033.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $13,490.03 and approximately $3,033.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00156286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.45 or 0.00920914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00248475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00093218 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00362039 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001502 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

