Gogo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,852 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,390% compared to the average daily volume of 460 put options.

In related news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver purchased 2,606,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $53,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $803.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

