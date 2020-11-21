GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,614 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 184.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 135.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 686,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,756 shares of company stock worth $7,898,099 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

GDDY stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 59.23% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

