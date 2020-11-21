Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

