Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GWRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,254.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.43. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

