Gifto Tops One Day Volume of $6.80 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. Gifto has a total market cap of $9.13 million and $6.80 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00076465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00399943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00028114 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.97 or 0.02798248 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

