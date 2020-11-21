GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo Sells 1,310 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $18,143.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,046,235.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 891 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $11,672.10.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $965.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after buying an additional 843,993 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 233,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,394,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 435,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

