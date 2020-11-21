GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson Sells 1,637 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,637 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $22,672.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $965.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

