GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel Sells 3,987 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $55,219.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Scott Mendel sold 4,532 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $64,082.48.

GNMK stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.37 million, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. FMR LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,738,000 after buying an additional 1,334,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after buying an additional 843,993 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 233,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $19,394,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 435,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNMK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

