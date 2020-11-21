General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Randall D. Mott Sells 25,000 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE GM opened at $43.04 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after buying an additional 1,096,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $539,368,000. FMR LLC increased its position in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after acquiring an additional 432,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

