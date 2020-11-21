Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Geely Automobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

GELYY opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $60.19.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

