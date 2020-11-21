GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading Up 8.3%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 719,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 819,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on GEE Group from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get GEE Group alerts:

In other GEE Group news, insider Alexander Preston Alex Stuckey sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 132,200 shares of company stock worth $138,042 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,228 shares during the last quarter.

About GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.