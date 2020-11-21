GCN Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $44,005.93 and approximately $8.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00446175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000327 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43, $51.55, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

