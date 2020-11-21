Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Holdings Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $114.49 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

