GAN (NYSE:GAN) Trading Up 5.6%

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 809,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,526,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth $68,000.

About GAN (NYSE:GAN)

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

