Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.04.

GLPI opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

