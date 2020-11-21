GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 7.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.46. 11,571,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 6,050,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on GME. Benchmark upped their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get GameStop alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 12,886.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.