GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
GNT stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
