GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

GNT stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

