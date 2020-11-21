GAMB (GMB) Market Cap Hits $308,481.47

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. GAMB has a market capitalization of $308,481.47 and $2,037.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMB has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One GAMB token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00076465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00399943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00028114 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.97 or 0.02798248 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.