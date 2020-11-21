Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Galapagos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galapagos from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $124.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.27. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,475,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galapagos by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 99,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

