Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Issues Earnings Results

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($2.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
OTCMKTS:FUTU opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. Futu has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $51.10.
Futu Company Profile
