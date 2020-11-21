Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Issues Earnings Results

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($2.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:FUTU opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. Futu has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

