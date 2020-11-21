Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,017 Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Surmodics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Surmodics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Surmodics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $37.21 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $506.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

