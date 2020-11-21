Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $723,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $43,080,783. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.