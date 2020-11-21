Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 125.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

