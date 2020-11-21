Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $584,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 39,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.90. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

