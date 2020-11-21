Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,304 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

GLPI stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.