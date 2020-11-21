Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 127.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 413,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,928,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,810,000 after buying an additional 69,582 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $724.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $700.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

