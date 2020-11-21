Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 130.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMETEK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $120.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

In other AMETEK news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total value of $766,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,291 shares of company stock worth $3,537,886. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

