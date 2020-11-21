Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Amdocs by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Amdocs by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX opened at $64.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.