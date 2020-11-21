Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,460 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $81.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $151.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

