Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,165 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

NYSE:PSA opened at $223.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

