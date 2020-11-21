FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 2,915 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $129,338.55.

FRPH opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $427.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.64. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FRP by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FRP by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FRP by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FRP by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

