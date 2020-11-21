Freicoin (FRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $347,792.39

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $347,792.39 and $174.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,940,264 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

