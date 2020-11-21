Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Shares Up 5.5%

Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRHC)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.70. 720,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 180,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Freedom by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Freedom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period.

There is no company description available for Freedom Holding Corp.

