Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FPRUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Main First Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.44. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

