Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis Sells 30,000 Shares

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,996,418.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

