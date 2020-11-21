Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis Sells 30,000 Shares

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,996,418.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $12.20.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
