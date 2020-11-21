FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 14,112 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,627,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $577,500.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $611,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $675,500.00.

FORM opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 4.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

