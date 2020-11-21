Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Wedbush

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.26.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 128.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 106,566 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 91.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 241,309 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

