Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.26.

NYSE:FL opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

