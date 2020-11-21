Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the October 15th total of 798,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE FMX opened at $74.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.7333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 160,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 94,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

