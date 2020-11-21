Flowchain (FLC) Price Tops $0.0664

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 51.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a total market cap of $58,541.11 and approximately $48,256.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00076465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00399943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00028114 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.97 or 0.02798248 BTC.

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

